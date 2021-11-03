Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.54. Humana also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $20.500-$20.500 EPS.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $486.92.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $457.40. 85,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,951. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

