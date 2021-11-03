Thore Cash (TCH) Trading Down 6% Over Last Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $33,052.81 and approximately $196,549.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.32 or 0.00327684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000519 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TCHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.