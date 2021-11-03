BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.96 EPS

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 213.94% and a net margin of 6.15%.

Shares of BlueLinx stock traded up $9.39 on Wednesday, reaching $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.32. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $70.38.

In related news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $214,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,305. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 327.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital raised their price target on BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

