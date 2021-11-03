Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to Post -$1.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will report ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.79) and the highest is ($1.16). Aptevo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.66) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($6.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.14) to ($5.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.94% and a negative return on equity of 276.54%. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,217,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

