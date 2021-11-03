Brokerages Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Price Target at C$6.80

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIR shares. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total value of C$1,306,000.00.

TSE BIR traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.85. 1,059,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,496. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.87. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.72 and a 1 year high of C$7.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$193.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$188.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.