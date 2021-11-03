Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,267,000 after purchasing an additional 121,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,222,000 after purchasing an additional 433,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,051,000 after purchasing an additional 93,860 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,597,000 after buying an additional 3,135,778 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRE traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,823. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 185.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.