Short Interest in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Rises By 21.7%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambow Education by 179.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 202,586 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Ambow Education during the first quarter worth $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambow Education in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambow Education in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambow Education in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambow Education alerts:

Shares of AMBO remained flat at $$1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 210,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,007. Ambow Education has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.68.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative return on equity of 26.72% and a negative net margin of 10.62%.

Ambow Education Company Profile

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.