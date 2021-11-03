Miller Value Partners LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Miller Value Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,165,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 327,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,684,034. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.