Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 578 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 97.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,273 shares of company stock worth $15,509,702 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $9.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $677.40. 8,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,363. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $704.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $652.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 620.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday. FBN Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

