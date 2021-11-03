Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Increased to C$98.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$80.50 target price (down from C$161.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

EQGPF remained flat at $$123.82 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.93. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $127.08.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

