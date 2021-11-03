MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $76.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,546 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.4% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $76,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $143.83. 146,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,537,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.22. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $1,930,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,014 shares of company stock worth $95,016,460 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

