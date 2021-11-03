Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Announces Earnings Results

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $11.48 on Wednesday, reaching $66.19. 1,791,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,152,034. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.71.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.76.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.