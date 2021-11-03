Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Announces Earnings Results

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.
NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $11.48 on Wednesday, reaching $66.19. 1,791,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,152,034. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.71.
In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.76.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.