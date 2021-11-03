Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 2,834 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.4% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,878,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $19,149,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $117.33. The company had a trading volume of 108,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,630. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $73.75 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.91.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

