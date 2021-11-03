Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 118,592.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,826 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.5% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $31,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $52.31. The stock had a trading volume of 376,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,463,818. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

