Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.66 Million

Analysts expect that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will report sales of $113.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.44 million and the highest is $116.91 million. Denny’s posted sales of $80.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $411.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $401.90 million to $417.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $457.24 million, with estimates ranging from $446.99 million to $464.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DENN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 15.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Denny’s by 42.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 299,792 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,104,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.00. 49,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,291. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.69.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.