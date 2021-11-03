Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €25.71 ($30.25).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Aixtron in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Aixtron in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

ETR AIXA traded up €0.38 ($0.45) on Friday, reaching €21.30 ($25.06). The company had a trading volume of 649,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 52.83. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 1 year high of €26.60 ($31.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €22.73 and a 200-day moving average of €20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

