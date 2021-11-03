Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target at $53.50

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,956,911 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,489,000 after buying an additional 7,331,600 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,340,000 after buying an additional 6,072,612 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $124,551,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25,976.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,245,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,983 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.36. The stock had a trading volume of 183,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -346.51%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

