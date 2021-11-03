OpenOcean Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $87.54 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00085797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00074291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00101631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,594.03 or 0.07296464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,334.06 or 0.99002110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002756 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.