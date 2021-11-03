Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 117,985.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,800 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $22,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 452,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,722,828. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $212.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

