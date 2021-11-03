Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 109,680.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 139,294 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

TXN stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.95. 62,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,027,681. The firm has a market cap of $173.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.43. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $146.66 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.05%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,299 shares of company stock worth $10,613,422. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

