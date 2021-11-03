Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 91,946 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 127,702.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 91,946 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.50.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.33. The stock had a trading volume of 33,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.28 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $151.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.75 and a 200 day moving average of $224.20.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

