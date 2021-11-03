Meridian Management Co. Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meridian Management Co. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.6% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its position in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,840,659 shares of company stock worth $419,503,682. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,335,288. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.73 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.53.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

