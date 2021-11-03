Meridian Management Co. Purchases 575 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,538,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.48. 135,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,299,226. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.90.

