Miller Value Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 771,712 Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 771,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,750,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2,277.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after buying an additional 627,419 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth $14,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 200.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after buying an additional 382,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 187.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 348,656 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TUP shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

TUP traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. 69,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,363. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.78. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $38.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

