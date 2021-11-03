adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $331.71

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.71 and traded as high as $333.80. adidas shares last traded at $333.80, with a volume of 353 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.23.

About adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

