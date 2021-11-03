Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.03

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.03 and traded as high as $71.52. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $71.36, with a volume of 7,033,473 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLP. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 35,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 20,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 24,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

