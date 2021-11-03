Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $58.80

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 50.26 ($0.66). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.67), with a volume of 4,329,602 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.47 million and a PE ratio of -40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

