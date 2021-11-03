Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.05

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and traded as high as $9.95. Vince shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 13,844 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vince from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.43.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. Vince had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,577 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.66% of Vince worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vince Company Profile (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

