Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 3,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPL. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPL stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. 10,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $159.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Panther Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.44.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

