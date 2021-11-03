Wise plc (LON:WISE) Insider Sells £2,752,224.02 in Stock

Wise plc (LON:WISE) insider Matthew Briers sold 341,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 806 ($10.53), for a total value of £2,752,224.02 ($3,595,798.30).

Matthew Briers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Matthew Briers sold 31,122 shares of Wise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97), for a total value of £261,424.80 ($341,553.17).

On Friday, September 3rd, Matthew Briers sold 180,000 shares of Wise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,022 ($13.35), for a total value of £1,839,600 ($2,403,449.18).

LON:WISE traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 832 ($10.87). 857,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,389. Wise plc has a one year low of GBX 785.20 ($10.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,176.50 ($15.37). The company has a market cap of £8.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,018.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on WISE. Citigroup began coverage on Wise in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 895 ($11.69) price target on shares of Wise in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Wise Company Profile

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

