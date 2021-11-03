Insider Selling: Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Sells 4,988 Shares of Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cohu stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.94. 12,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,118. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Cohu by 182.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cohu by 47.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cohu by 1,258.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.