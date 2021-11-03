Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target to C$51.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$40.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.27.

Shares of OVV stock traded down C$2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$44.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,849. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$11.97 and a 1-year high of C$50.27. The company has a market cap of C$11.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.26.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

