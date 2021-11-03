United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Short Interest Update

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United States Antimony by 2,484.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Antimony by 51.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,228 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Antimony by 217.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 360,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 1,240.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 298,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.
United States Antimony Company Profile
United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.
Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.