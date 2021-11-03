Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Set at C$17.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned a C$17.00 price target by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVE. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.76.

Shares of CVE stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.84. 6,792,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,282,004. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.56 and a 52-week high of C$15.41. The company has a market cap of C$29.94 billion and a PE ratio of 338.41.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

