Man Group plc Acquires 358,044 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,457,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 358,044 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $70,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 221.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 81,856 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,378,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 326,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,284,000 after buying an additional 38,150 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 319,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,973,000 after buying an additional 35,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 70.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 124,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 51,666 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.48. 102,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,277,101. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.71.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

