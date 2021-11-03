MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 30th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.
MMT remained flat at $$6.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. 63 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,094. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46.
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
