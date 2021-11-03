MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 30th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.

MMT remained flat at $$6.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. 63 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,094. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

