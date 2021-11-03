Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,800 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Super Micro Computer worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.