Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 11.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,923. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

