Nitorum Capital L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Nitorum Capital L.P. cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Dell Technologies accounts for approximately 2.4% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $52,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after buying an additional 3,156,134 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $176,300,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after buying an additional 1,245,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,310,000 after buying an additional 1,152,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,705,000 after buying an additional 901,473 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.88.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.79. The company had a trading volume of 114,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.55 and its 200 day moving average is $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

