Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NMCO traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 77,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,947. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

