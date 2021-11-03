Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVVTY. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Evolution AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of EVVTY remained flat at $$164.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,001. Evolution AB has a 52-week low of $73.90 and a 52-week high of $201.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.69.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.