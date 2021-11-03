Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Receives €32.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €32.20 ($37.88).

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €28.17 ($33.14). The company had a trading volume of 470,868 shares. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.65.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

