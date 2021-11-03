DuckDaoDime (DDIM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $886,389.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 43.4% higher against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $24.57 million and $886,389.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.68 or 0.00037916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00086336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00074393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00102004 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.70 or 0.07314251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,099.87 or 0.99440455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002763 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DDIMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.