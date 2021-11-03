DAOstack (GEN) Market Cap Reaches $3.16 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $185,777.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DAOstack has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,550.30 or 1.00161725 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00059744 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00042343 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.82 or 0.00765133 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000155 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.