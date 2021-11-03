S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,616 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of S&P Global worth $80,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,730,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after buying an additional 35,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after buying an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global stock traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $456.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $476.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $444.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

