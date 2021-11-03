Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,313 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $92,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 85.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,414,000 after buying an additional 200,497 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 88.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $686,000.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of A stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $157.53. The stock had a trading volume of 22,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.51 and its 200-day moving average is $151.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.19 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

