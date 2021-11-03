Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Phibro Animal Health has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Phibro Animal Health has a payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,389. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $884.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.