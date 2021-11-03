PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,181. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

