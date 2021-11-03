Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.430-$4.430 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.03. The company had a trading volume of 34,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,797. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

