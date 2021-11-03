Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 127.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 86.9% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $5,570,531.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 719,147 shares of company stock worth $39,289,056. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PINS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 100,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,232,218. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.96. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

